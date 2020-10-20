News
fashion

H&M just launched online shopping in Australia. Here's 10 things we'll be buying immediately.

FINALLY.

After what feels like forever, affordable fashion retailer H&M has launched its online store in Australia. 

From today, you can order the latest pieces from the Swedish brand without even leaving the house. So if you (like us) now prefer shopping from the couch or you can't enter the stores in person just yet, this is some seriously exciting news.

Watch: Mamamia reviews non family friendly fashion. Post continues below.

To celebrate the launch, H&M is offering members 20 per cent off their first purchase (it's easy to sign up, we already have). 

We've compiled a list of our favourite full-priced items that you should get your hands on and get a sneaky discount at checkout.

But remember, as it's launch day these items are hot property. So if you find something you like, we suggest you grab it STAT.

Smock Top, $24.99.

Image: H&M.

Linen Tank, $19.99.

Image: H&M.

Chiffon Dress, $59.99.

Image: H&M.

Oversized Cotton Shirt, $29.99.

Image: H&M.

Calf Length Skirt, $34.99.

Image: H&M.

Oversize Shacket, $39.99.

Image: H&M.

Slides, $24.99.

Image: H&M.

Linen Blend Dress, $39.99.

Image: H&M.

Sweat Shorts, $14.99

Image: H&M.

Jute Blend Shopper, $39.99.

Image: H&M.

What will you be buying from H&M's online store? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Supplied.

Tags: fashion , style

LEAVE A COMMENT