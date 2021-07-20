News
pregnancy

HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Please don't feel bad if your birth didn't look like this.

Mood lighting. Eye shadow. Good hair. A tasteful black turtleneck. 

A supportive partner. A best friend. A mum making snacks. 

Looking at Hilary Duff's birth photos made me want to give birth again.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia's podcast, The Delivery Room. Post continues below.

A birth pool. Her little daughter watching in awe. 

The now mum-of-three gave birth to her baby girl Mae in March, and has just shared the images of the day she came into the world. A home-birth, that went to plan, with a photographer capturing the magic with just the right filter. 

It's beautiful. It's calm. It looks like something you'd want to do over and over.

I couldn't look away, even though my birthing days are well behind me. And nor could the women I work with who, unlike me, hadn't yet given birth. 

Wow. So cool. 

And then I remembered. Two of my most treasured pictures are me just after giving birth to my two children. Matilda, who's now 11. Billy, who's just nine. 

Almost a decade ago, my tiny babies, all squished and sticky and pink and yellow. My face. Knackered. Happy. Shellshocked. 

But there are no pictures of the during. And thank God for that. I gave birth in hospital, both times. Once in a very speedy early labour. Once in an induced, drawn-out, late one. 

They both took me to places I'd never been. Each time, I turned into someone I'm barely acquainted with, just to get through. 

A screaming, swearing, sweating, terrified animal, as close to my natural, unadorned, raw self as it is possible to be. 

I think about it a lot, how midwives and obstetricians get to see women in their most authentic states, every day, for their jobs. 

And I'm not talking about eyeshadow and pedicures. I'm talking about the way people behave when absolutely everything is at stake. That's what a woman is like when she's delivering a baby, however and wherever it's happening. 

Hilary Duff shared some thoughtful words along with the photos.

“This is hard work … every way a woman brings a baby in is.

“From getting pregnant, to C-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confident, kind citizens of the world. It’s completely consuming.

“A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure … So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily.”

True, that. Having babies, and raising babies is hard work. But in these images, it didn't LOOK like hard work. It looked like a spa day. Or a meditation session with a side of placenta. 

Don't misunderstand me. I love these pictures. 

I believe that the more versions of birth we see in the culture, the better. I believe that giving birth is one of the most profound, life-changing things that can happen to a human, so she'd better have a say in how it happens. 

I believe that whatever it takes to get mother and baby through it safely and as close to sanely as we can hope for is exactly what should happen. 

The Mamamia podcast The Delivery Room is an eight-part series of women talking honestly about having a baby to a woman (host Jessie Stephens) who hasn't had a baby. 

And for eight episodes, there are eight very different stories. 

We could, of course, have made a million episodes, and the stories would all be different. But the intent behind sharing these stories is to show that there's no wrong way, and also, that every way is difficult. Frightening. Incredible. Life-altering. 

Listen to The Delivery Room here. Post continues below.


But how you look while you do it? Not a consideration. 

If there's an occasion in life where we shouldn't have to worry how photogenic we are - it's this one.

Of course, we document everything, and were more external, more self-conscious than ever. 

How do I look exercising? How do I look shopping? Doing yoga? Baking lockdown sourdough? Playing with my dog? Having dinner with my girlfriends? Having sex?

The event of giving birth, however it happens, is not about what it looks like. In what should not be a spoiler alert, there's blood, there's slime, and goo, and (most likely) poo. And tears. And snot. None of these things look any prettier with filters applied.

So look at these pictures of Hilary Duff's gorgeous home birth. Admire the strength and composure of a woman doing the most ordinary, completely extraordinary thing that humans can do. 

But don't for a minute think that's what birth looks like for everyone. Or even, what birth looks like at all. 

And certainly don't think, as I did for a fleeting moment, that you wished yours had been that pretty. 

It's the least interesting thing about it.

Feature Image: Instagram / @hilaryduff

pregnancy , features

jodeemessff a day ago 1 upvotes
Fairly sure this is Hilary preparing to get in the tub to birth because she gave birth in water like the last time so these are contractions /pre labor parts not delivery.
caramcculla a day ago
"...a meditation session with a side of placenta." 😂😂😂😂 I think this is my favourite line from an article that I've read in a long time, lol...I'm currently waiting to go into labour and this article was a great honest insight thanks Holly ☺️
jodeemessff 2 days ago
Good luck to you !! 
@caramcculla I like the article also Hilary herself never said this is her delivering, more pre labor. Because like her previous birth she gave birth in bath tub. None of these pics are her in the tub. If you looked up the vid with her holding the last baby or her current she’s in a tub submerged in water. I think she wanted to show more the prep like her on the ball, the board. Unlike the delivery itself here https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a26933541/hilary-duff-water-birth-baby-hug-instagram/
She looks raw there and nothing wrong with that. 
tbh I used to work in l&d and a lot of women come with make up/nails done and immediately after look immaculate nothing wrong with that… it’s personal choice 
I know id be a mess tho
Hilary did speak to how calm she wants/kept the home birth but she does have some practice now and said how she deals with the pain. She’s not one of those who posts to be all look at me I look so calm lol I think she posted to share her experience only and is why she made sure to include all types of births and that each is right for the person deciding. It’s like the person who gives birth so easily v someone in labor for 4888356 hours lol 
MORE COMMENTS