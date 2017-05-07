We've found the ultimate high heel hack to get you through the weekend.

We’ve all been there. You buy a killer pair of heels for a wedding – or a day at the races – and honestly believe this time will be different. This time you will be able to wear them all day. This time your feet won’t feel like they’re under attack by a thousand bull ants. This time you won’t fall flat on your face and become a viral internet meme.

But three hours in, you’re hopping from foot to foot and trying to hide your winces behind fake smiles. And by the end of the night you’re throwing the heels out the window of your Uber, while chowing down on a cheeseburger, and dreaming about your ugg boots.

via GIPHY

Thankfully, some clever people on the internet have discovered the ultimate high heel hack – guaranteed to give ya footsies some much needed relief while you get some wear out of those overpriced, impractical heels (just sayin’).

The hack? Tape your third and fourth toes together.

The genius behind this hack is science – the tape takes away the strain on the nerve between those toes and it also alleviates the pain in the ball of your foot.

A whole lotta Twitter users are loving it.

While others were, well, just a little bit skeptical.

Do you have any other high heel hacks? Share them with us in the comments below.