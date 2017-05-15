Aussie woman wears engagement ring for over a year without even knowing it.

A year into dating Anna, Terry knew he wanted to marry her. But feeling like it was too soon to put a ring on it, he gave her a necklace instead.

A year and a half later, Anna opened the necklace to find an engagement ring inside.

That’s right, Anna had been wearing her engagement ring for over a year without realising it.

Unbeknownst to Anna, Terry had carved a place for an engagement ring inside the necklace he made for her for their one year anniversary.

He sealed it up so that it could only be opened with a knife and watched as she wore the necklace almost every day for the next year and half.

In November 2016, during a trip to Smoo Cave in Northern Scotland, Terry was ready to fill Anna in on what he had done.

"I picked Smoo Cave because it was a place we had talked about visiting since we first met, and 'smoo' comes from an old Norse word for 'hiding place,' so I think I get extra points for that one," Terry told the Huffington Post.