The 'Hi Mum' scam preys on concerned parents. This is what you need to know.

With Christmas Day just hours away, cyber security experts are asking Australians to stay vigilant against mobile phone scam messages and calls.

Cyber security expert Alastair MacGibbon told The Today Show that as we start to relax and enjoy the festive season, online criminals and scammers continue to work at targeting us.

"If you get a text from someone you don't know, just don't respond to it," he said.

One scam that continues to plague thousands of us in Australia and across the globe is the 'Hi Mum' or 'Family Impersonation' scam. The scammers attempt to pull at the heartstrings of concerned parents by fooling them into believing their kids are in trouble and need money.

The scammer assumes the identity of the son or daughter of the victim who is messaging their mum to let them know they have lost their phone and are instead using a temporary mobile number.

The message is casual in tone and attempts to build trust and connection before asking the victim for money for a variety of reasons such as being locked out of their online bank account.

An example of the 'Hi Mum' scam message. Image: Facebook/Scamwatch.

While this scam has been doing the rounds for some time, the number of victims has dramatically increased over the last three months, according to recent figures from the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC).

In the same statement, the ACCC said that in 2022, $7.2 million has reportedly been stolen from at least 11,100 victims. The ACCC also reports that over two thirds of these family impersonation scams target women over 55 years of age.

According to a Facebook post by NSW Police Force on December 20, 2022, the 'Hi Mum' scam has taken a 'nasty twist' as the messages now refer to drug debt and kidnapping.

The new scam messages include sentences like, "It was drug debt, I'm with them now. They're going to stab me if I don't pay it all back to them" or "I am so scared, I don't know what to do, I have no idea where I am. They have me in the back of a car."

This more dramatic approach to the scam will probably terrify concerned parents who will do anything, including sending big sums of cash, to protect their 'kids'.

Image: NSW Police Force / Facebook

The ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard is telling people who receive suspicious messages from a number they don’t recognise to be on their guard and always independently verify the contact.

"If you’re contacted by someone claiming to be your son, daughter, relative or friend, start by calling them on the number already stored in your phone to confirm if it’s no longer in use. If they pick up – you know it’s a scam," Rickard said.

"If unable to make contact, you should try a secondary contact method to verify who you’re speaking to. If you still can’t contact your family member or friend, consider asking a personal question a scammer couldn’t know the answer to, so you know the person you are speaking to is who they say they are.

"Above all, never send money without being absolutely sure who you are sending it to."

Rickard also shared practical advice for anyone worried about possible scam messages.

"If you have reason to believe you have been scammed, contact your bank as soon as possible as they may be able to find where the money went, block scam accounts, and help others to avoid sending money to scammers."

People who detect a scam, regardless of whether they have lost money, can report scams and learn more about how to get help on the Scamwatch website at scamwatch.gov.au

Feature Image: NSW Police Force/Facebook/Canva.