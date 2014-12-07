Welcome to Mamamia Rogue’s Shocker, Hero and Whinger of the Week.

It’s the first week of summer and the heat seems to be making people go a little cray-cray. The pollies, in particular, are saying and doing sillier things than usual. But first, let’s talk about what crazy things people do in the name of luurrrve.

Hero of the Week goes to…

Japanese artist Yasushi Takahashi, for resetting the bar for marriage proposals. And guys, let me tell you that it’s now high. Like, way, WAY high.

This guy spent six months walking 7,000 kilometres around Japan with a GPS tracker to spell out “Marry Me” to his girlfriend.

Seriously, who’s going to say no to that?!

After all, it’s not often your marriage proposal can be seen from OUTER FREAKIN’ SPACE.

Shocker of the Week goes to…

The normally very prim and proper Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who had a few too many soft drinks and went on a hyperactive emoji rampage.

Via Twitter:

At first we couldn’t decide if J-Bish had just discovered emojis for the first time and gone a little overboard or if some teenager hacker was sniggering at his computer screen. As it turned out, Ms Bishop is actually an emojinius.

Whinger of the Week goes to…

Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who’s been having a few good whinges of late and was a little p*ssed off that the bullies in the political playground just would NOT let him push that reset button. C’mon guys! Last week was a RAGGED week!

Maybe he should think about keeping his promises *gasp*.

HIGHLIGHT: When Tones got shredded up on morning telly by everyone’s fave feminist Karl Stefanovic. Move over Takahashi, I think we have a new nomination for hero.

Soz Tones, “no one is buying what you’re selling.”

Who was your Hero, Shocker and Whinger of the week?

[raw]

Like Mamamia Rogue on Facebook Rogue is Mamamia’s space for fun, viral and random content, with everything from feminism to pop culture. We scour the internet so you don’t have to, and bring all the best bits back.

[/raw]