Help fight child sex abuse and stock up on your favourite cosmetics for just $1

Think about how many kids attend your child’s school – now imagine that one in five of those children will be sexually assaulted before they turn 18. Sadly, it’s not just a thought, it’s a worrying reality. But how can we fight it?

You may not believe it, but the answer is make-up. For the month of July, Dollar Cosmetic Club will be offering big brand cosmetics for just $1 with 100% of the proceeds going to national child protection advocate Bravehearts. The aim is to raise $59,000 – that’s $1 for every Australian child that will be subjected to sexual assault in a single year. These much needed funds will help Bravehearts achieve its long-term goal of halving the number of children assaulted by 2020.

Throughout July, Dollar Cosmetic Club will be offering a different cosmetic item every single day. It could be anything from a Revlon Grow Luscious Eyeliner (RRP $23.95) to a Maybelline High Heel Mascara (RRP $19.50) or even a Lancome Color Design Effect Lipstick (RRP $43.95), all for just $1! But don’t keep these bargains to yourself – when you make purchase, you can share it on Facebook and Twitter. This not only helps raise funds for Bravehearts, but also means you will be rewarded with a bonus item. Supporting the cause is a win-win!

Bravehearts has spent the last 16 years combating child sexual assault through counselling services, educational programs for children and their

caregivers as well as playing a pivotal role in the current Royal Commission into Child Sexual Abuse.

Bravehearts Founder and Executive Director Hetty Johnston said that through the support of people purchasing $1 cosmetics, Bravehearts can inch closer to achieving its goal of halving incidences of child sexual assault in Australia by 2020.

“This is a brilliant way to raise awareness around the issue of child sexual assault and we applaud Dollar Cosmetics Club for helping us to raise much needed funds so that we can better educate, empower and protect Australian children from this abhorrent crime,” she said.

Through their partnership has come an entirely new initiative, the 1 in 5 campaign, designed to fight child sexual assault by raising awareness about the issue. On the 1 in 5 website, you can “Take A Stand” with just your name, location and a quick snap of you showing the 1 in 5 hand gesture. By sharing the page and your pledge, you can spread Bravehearts’ message and break the silence on child sexual assault.

Survivor Siona Howard takes a stand

Writer, photographer and survivor of child sexual assault, Siona Howard, shares her story loud and clear to help lift the veil of secrecy surrounding child assault.

“It’s not scary to talk about, it’s necessary,” she says.

Her story is one of cruel manipulation; since the age of three, Siona was abused by someone known to her family, a man she should have been able to love and trust. When she finally had the courage to tell his wife, she was made to feel like a “worthless, annoying liar” so she vowed to keep it to herself.

This treatment, though shocking, is common as 1 in 3 Australians would not believe children if they disclosed that they were being abused, contrary to the fact that in 98% of cases their statements are found to be true.

Siona’s abuser went on to assault others and when he died 10 years later, she wished she’d had the courage to speak out and take a stand – so she did through 1in5.org.au.

“Silence, secrecy and shame are the paedophile’s best friend and a child’s worst enemy. We want Australia to be the safest place to raise a child – the beautiful thing about that is that it’s not whimsical, it’s actually doable,” said Hetty Johnston.

This isn’t the first time Dollar Cosmetic Club has teamed up with a charity organisation; in October of last year, it raised a staggering $44,735 for The McGrath Foundation in just one month through “Cosmetics For A Cause”. The club allows the community to nominate charities that they want to raise money for, which is how its partnership with Bravehearts came to fruition. To be able to nominate your favourite charity for the next “Cosmetics For A Cause” campaign, like Dollar Cosmetic Club on Facebook.