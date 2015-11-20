Channel 10 is betting on survival shows to survive.

Channel 10’s 2016 line-up looks to consist mostly of people trying to survive in inhospitable environments.

There’s an Australian version of American hit Survivor, which will be filmed on a remote tropical island, as well as I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! which is set in South Africa.

Not only is there a second season of the reality series, hosted by Julia Morris and TV vet Chris Brown, but there’s also a “companion” show, called I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Now. which is what the world really needs.

It’s going to be hosted by none other than former The Bachelor contestant Heather Maltman and comedian Joel Creasey, who was a contestant on the show this year.

Watch Joel and Heather attempt some easy banter… Post continues after the video.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Now. will air in the highly regarded timeslot of late-night, on Channel 11 after the main show airs on 10.

And TBH, we’re not really sure how it’s different to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Maltman told the Sydney Morning Herald that she and Creasey were tested for their roles.

“We watched some footage from last season, did some banter about it. It was very fluid, very easy and then we realised we had some beautiful sexual tension between the two of us and that was kind of it,” she joked.

Maltman will also soon be making her radio debut as a movie reviewer for KIIS FM’s Summer Fling breakfast show.

Other reality shows to return to 10 next year include MasterChef, Gogglebox, and The Bachelor/ette.