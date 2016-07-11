News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

The Bachelor's Heather reveals her breakup using a joke on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

She may not have found love with Sam Wood on last year’s season of The Bachelor, but fans were overjoyed when favourite Heather Maltman found love just weeks after the show finished airing.

Now, Heather has confirmed she is back on the market after spitting with her boyfriend of nine months, actor Andrew Steel. Sad face.

The 29-year-old confirmed the split to the Daily Telegraph, but didn’t give any specific reasons for the breakup. She did, in the style of the cheeky Heather we know and love from our TV screens, post a hilarious comic on Instagram poking fun at her newfound single status.

Fans were hopeful that Heather – who has been busy with television and movie gigs since she appeared on The Bachelor last year – would be named as the next Bachelorette… until she got a boyfriend.

To this we say, IT’S NOT TOO LATE! WE CAN RECAST! MOVE ASIDE, GEORGIA LOVE, AND LET HEATHER SHINE.

Watch the trailer for the new season of The Bachelor, starring Richie. Post continues after video…

Of course, that wouldn’t be fair, and we’re sure Georgia deserves love just as much as Heather. After all, there’s always season three, right?

Check out all the successful couples from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette so far
Tags: celebrity , entertainment , the-bachelor , the-bachelorette , tv

Related Stories

Recommended