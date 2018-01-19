The healthy nut-free chocolate spread that pretty much tastes like Nutella.

If your kids are obsessed with Nutella, but can’t have it at school because of nut allergy guidelines, we might have the answer.

Created by paediatric nutritionist and author of Wholesome Child, Mandy Sacher, this Nutella substitute is vegetarian, gluten, dairy and nut-free, and will have both you and the kids licking the jar clean.

Watch a step-by-step guide to making this healthy choclate spread with Mandy in the video below (recipe follows)…

Ingredients

Carob powder – 1/4 cup (25g)

Cacao powder – 1/4 cup (25g)

Maple syrup/honey – 1/4 – 1/2 cup

Tahini, hulled – 1/4 cup (70g)

Coconul oil, melted – 1 tbs

Filtered water – 1 tbs

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a medium sized bowl, and using a hand-held blender, blend until a smooth consistency is reached. If it is too thick add an additional tablespoon of water and keep adding until desired consistency is reached. Use a spread on toast or as a filling in scrolls and muffins and biscuits.

Tip: If you substitute carob powder for cacao powder you need to increase honey or maple syrup.

Visit the Wholesome Child website to learn more about Mandy Sacher. Her book “Wholesome Child: A Complete Nutrition Guide and Cookbook” is available to purchase online and through iTunes here. Connect with her on Instagram and Facebook.