The hidden details in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce filing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially over, following several months of speculation. JLo filed for divorce from Ben this week, Variety and People have confirmed.

The Hollywood couple have been married for two years, tying the knot in a lavish Georgia wedding ceremony in August in 2022, after eloping in Las Vegas in July.

In a move that will have fans in a tizzy, JLo filed the divorce paperwork on Tuesday, August 20, on what would have been their second wedding anniversary.

The singer listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits. Image: Getty.