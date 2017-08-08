Hackers are holding Game of Thrones hostage and we're not sure what to do with this news.

Everyone, try not to panic… but the entire Game of Thrones cast has been kidnapped and taken hostage.

Okay, not literally (because, did you see those dragons? We can’t imagine those things are easy to capture).

But internet hackers are demanding HBO pay a ransom of several million dollars after they stole and posted a number of files related to the show online.

The hackers, using the name 'Mr Smith' posted a fresh bunch of files online, including what appear to be scripts from five different Game of Thrones episodes.

Yep, even for next week's episode.

The latest leak comes after the most recent episode of the show was shared online two days before it was due to air on television.

Earlier the same week, the TV network giant experienced a massive hack of their systems, in which upcoming episodes and scripts from many of their original series were shared online.

The latest 'data dump' by the hackers also includes a month's worth of emails from HBO's vice-president of film programming, Leslie Cohen, and internal documents including a report of legal claims against the network and job offer letters to top executives.

One document even appeared to contain the personal telephone numbers and email adresses for members of the Game of Thrones cast, including Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey.

In a scrolling text video set to the show's recognisable theme, 'Mr Smith' is threatening to disclose more confidential HBO information if they do not pay up within three days.

The hackers are demanding "our six month salary in bitcoin", which equates to at least AU$7.6 million.

The video ends with an image of the Night King with his arms raised, the words "standing" and "falling" in each of his hands.

Here's hoping the final two episode of season seven make it to our screens in one piece.

