Hayden Panettiere made her first public appearance since seeking treatment for postpartum depression.

It’s been two months since Hayden Panettiere admitted herself into a mental health facility to treat her postpartum depression.

Now, she’s made her first public appearance, looking both happy and healthy.

The 26-year-old accompanied her fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, to his boxing match in Germany yesterday, wrapping herself in the Ukrainian flag to show support.

While Klitschko was unsuccessful in defending his heavyweight championship title, it’s undeniably wonderful to see Hayden beaming again.

Hayden has been refreshingly honest about her struggles with her mental health since giving birth to her daughter, Kaya, in December last year.

In October, a representative for Panettiere told People that she was “voluntarily seeking professional help at a treatment centre as she is currently battling postpartum depression. She asks that the media respect her privacy during this time.”

Coincidentally, Panettiere’s Nashville character Juliette Barnes has also suffered postpartum depression, something which has caused Hayden to draw parallels between their experiences.

“It’s something a lot of women experience. When [you’re told] about postpartum depression you think it’s ‘I feel negative feelings towards my child, I want to injure or hurt my child’ — I’ve never, ever had those feelings. Some women do,” she said on Live! with Kelly and Michael last month. “But you don’t realize how broad of a spectrum you can really experience that on. It’s something that needs to be talked about. Women need to know that they’re not alone, and that it does heal. “There’s a lot of misunderstanding — there’s a lot of people out there that think that it’s not real, that it’s not true, that it’s something that’s made up in their minds, that ‘Oh, it’s hormones.’ They brush it off. It’s something that’s completely uncontrollable. It’s really painful and it’s really scary and women need a lot of support.”

Although the road to recovery is never straightforward or easy, we look forward to seeing more of Hayden’s happiness, and send her our very best wishes.

Have you suffered from PND?