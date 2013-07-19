The carrot shaped like a foot ... and other fruit & veg oddities

Wouldn’t it be great if all fruit and vegetables could be shaped like ducks and teddy bears? Kids would love to eat them. Just keep them away from these strawberries, for obvious reasons.

weird-fruit-veg-5

Angry Capsicum

Yes, capsicum makes us angry too. Or is it the Hulk? Actually, your children might like superhero vegetables.

Footsies?

What an ugly carrot, we mean foot, we mean carrot.

Loving Watermelon

Yes, we love watermelon too. And this watermelon will love you back.

Penis-shaped strawberry

This strawberry was found by a housewife in the UK.

Butt we love pumpkin

This pumpkin looks like a butt. That's all.

Duck & bunny shaped tomatoes

Awwwwww cute ... tomatoes that look like baby animals ...

Now that's a tomato

This tomato either looks like a cute little animal or a flesh-eating monster, depending on what mood you're in. Eat, at your own risk.

Carrots help your eyesight?

This is quite a carrot. It seems a shame to slice it or dice it.

Cucumber Boomerang

If you threw this cucumber hard enough it would either come back like a boomerang or snap in half. Either way it is awesome.

Purple Carrot

Purple carrots are hard to come by, especially this one. Now, take your hand OFF it.

Teddy Potato

I wanna eat, your teddy bear ...