parent opinion

'I imagine running away and never coming back.' Being a mother has destroyed my identity.

This post is one person's experience and should not be considered medical advice.

I think I’m traumatised by having two children under the age of two. There wasn’t one specific traumatic event that occurred. I would describe it as a slow burn. About seven years of constantly running on high revs until it felt like my engine would explode. Teetering on the brink of holding my sh*t together and falling in an utter heap. 

One of the most overwhelming thoughts during that time was ‘this can’t be it. This can’t actually be how things are supposed to be, how motherhood is supposed to be’. 

I felt overwhelmed, exhausted, guilty, unhappy, depressed, discontent, agitated, jealous and miserable. My first child was a terrible sleeper despite my thorough attempts to maintain a sleep routine, which sent me completely mad.

Watch: Lies every mum has told. Post continues below.

I’ve recently reached a milestone: nine years of parenthood. My first child is an avid early riser so in those nine years I've not slept past 6-6.30am more than 10 times. 

I feel 100 years old. My husband and I don't dare go to bed past 9.30pm. We were the butt of many ‘early bed time’ jokes among childless family and friends who, let’s be honest, just didn’t get it and who we silently laughed at once they welcomed babies and left every function early. 

I never worked. I haven’t been back to employment since having my first baby. My husband went off to work every day, and I had the kids. We are like a stereotypical 1950s household. 

I now understand why all the housewives of the 1950s spent most of their time drunk on Shandi or high on valium. 

When the second baby arrived 23 months after the first, I had expected it would double my workload. I was wrong. 

Somehow, that new little addition quadruples the workload. I felt like I never left the kitchen. Prepare a meal, feed a meal, clean up a meal. Repeat, repeat, repeat. Pack a billion snacks and things to entertain them if you ever leave the house. 

Do all the swimming lessons, music classes, playdates and mothers' groups because healthy, well-rounded children need to socialise, splash in water and f*cking bang maracas together. 

Then there are the endless nappies, bath times, books and blocks. F*cking building blocks. 

When I eventually sought help for my declining mental health, my kids were aged five and three. 

I told the psychologist that whenever I walk down the hallway to my son's room to build blocks, I pass the front door and fantasise about opening it, running away and never coming back. 

I fantasised about escaping so hard. What if I actually just flew to Queensland and changed my name? 

By that stage, motherhood had become so unbearable and monotonous that, after many visits to the psychologist, she suggested I may benefit from a course of anti-depressants. 

Good old 'mummy prozacs'. In my case it was Zoloft, one of the heaviest prescribed drugs in Australia. I lasted seven months on them and gained 13kg. 

I became completely numb to life and also numb below the waist. I know so many other mothers on the same medication and, while I greatly respect and admire anyone’s bravery in seeking help and treating their mental health, I’m also left thinking, why do we all have to be medicated to make it through motherhood?

My kids are now nine and seven and I still feel like I should definitely be on some form of medication. I still feel like I’m trying to come down from years and years of feeling tight in the chest with responsibility and overwhelmed by motherhood. 

Trying to be a good role model, good mother, good wife, good friend. And somewhere in amongst it all I lost the ability to be a good self. 

If you think you or someone you know may be suffering from depression, contact PANDA – Post and Antenatal Depression Association. You can find their website here or call their helpline – 1300 726 306.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.

Top Comments

mbk 8 days ago 1 upvotes
This was an interesting article and I pondered on it a lot. 
There seemed to be a lot of pressure on the writer to meet standards for parenting, either perceived or not, by society. 
I really get it. With a partner who worked away I was at home with three and seriously burning out. Although I didn’t have the feeling of wanting to leave, I did have the mindset of ‘is it always going to be like this’. It was like a desperation. Just sinking more into unhappiness. What the pivot point was when I was asked by my mum ‘if you are unhappy what are you doing about the situation?’ She explained that she sees how much parents theses days actually do for their children at their own detriment. The playing, the chores, the mental load. Small changes start to drive feelings of relief. Your son gets up early? Why don’t you make a ‘breakfast bowl’ for your kids so that when they get up they have a drink, easy breakfast and a book to read to let you sleep. Teach the children to share the load of the household, let go of the mental load that you shouldn’t have (can you control it, is it not your issue?). You can also Think of ways to feel more fulfilled in your role. I got into learning about parenting and the psychology around it. It changed me and gave me power. Power to see that I was in a position to make small changes that would greatly benefit  myself and my family greatly. 
Motherhood does change us, but our identity doesn’t really get lost but morphs into something new. We change all throughout our life and struggle with identity at different times. Leaving high school, going to university, starting a new job, even our relationships with our partners, they all change our identity or who we are as a person. Being a parent isn’t your only identity wether you work or not. It’s a stage of transformation that you undertake in your identity and instead of pushing away from it, steer into it, make it your own. 
There is so much to unpack in terms of modern parenting, mental health and I hope this writer has a good support system around her while she struggles with the pressures this modern way of life. Good luck to the writer and hope she finds some peace.
sgb 14 days ago
This article has haunted me since I've read it. I'm not a mother myself, I just turned 40 and have dabbled with the idea of motherhood since my early 30s. I have wavering mental health and suffer huge anxiety around pregnancy and that awful bit at the end. I had a miscarriage last year, it was awful and sad but I knew that it wasn't a healthy baby. I once thought that if I could get pregnancy out the way, I would be pretty set with a kid. Now I think not so much. It's a whole different ball game, motherhood, it just looks and sounds so damn hard all the time. Now my friends are  on their 2nd or 3rd and I'm living my life, with my husband, and we're having a wonderful time. I have to realise that I just don't think I want to put myself through this, and I could fully relate with Jo, losing yourself, your identity, for a non guaranteed outcome. There is also the state of the world, the planet, viruses, the economy. I think if women were more honest from a younger age, is THIS something they really want? I know for a fact that if none of my friends had babies, I wouldn't give them a second thought but society has a lot to answer for and as a woman, you can't help feel the pressure. I haven't got a clue if we will go for parenthood, in one sense I romanticise the idea of a Sunday afternoon day with my kid talking about life, putting it to bed, that intimacy and bond,  but what then follows shortly is the absolute monotony, the exhaustion, the stress. No one can tell me, I either go for it or possibly regret. It's not easy but I applaud Jo for being so frigging brave, for bringing this ever so important subject to the surface. Jesus, we all need it! To all of you suffering, keep going. It will get better. Is there a right or wrong way to go? Who knows. Take care xx
