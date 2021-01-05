Victoria's Secret models and much older women: A complete timeline of Harry Styles' dating history.

The new year's first new celebrity couple is (possibly) here, with Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles photographed holding hands at a friend's wedding.

The pair, who met after Wilde, 36, cast Styles, 26, in her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, were seen hand-in-hand at a scaled down, COVID-safe wedding for Styles' manager Jeffrey Azoff.

There were only 16 people present at the ceremony, which Styles also officiated.

Watch: Harry Styles on how a breakup inspired his album Fine Line. Post continues below video.

While neither Styles or Wilde have made anything official, as soon as the paparazzi images were released, so were the 'sources'.

"They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks," one told People.

Another told E! their inner circle had known of the relationship was several weeks and "they had a great time and are very happy".

As part of Styles' profile for his December 2020 Vogue cover, Wilde said she and Don't Worry Darling costume designer Arianne Phillips "did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style".

And when Styles faced backlash from conservative commentators for wearing a dress on the magazine cover, Wilde defended him online.

Styles dating life has definitely quietened since his breakup with Rowe, until the recent photos of him with Olivia Wilde surfaced.

In March 2020, he told Howard Stern romance can be difficult when you're his level of famous.

"It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," he explained.

"I think a big part of it is like, you want to be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."

Feature image: Getty/Mamamia.