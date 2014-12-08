J.K. Rowling has some seriously exciting Harry Potter news for you.

Harry Potter fans, we sincerely hope you’re sitting down for this…

J.K. Rowling is releasing 12 new Harry Potter short stories in the lead up to Christmas.

Mark this date in your calendars, people: December 12. The first story will be published on Pottermore.com, followed by a new story every day until the 25th.

The details are a little vague at the moment, but what we do know is that the series will touch on “moments from Half-Blood Prince, shiny gold Galleons and even a new potion or two,” as J.K. Rowling explained in an fan newsletter.

And, according to The Telegraph, one of the short stories will be all about everyone’s favourite villain, Draco Malfoy.

