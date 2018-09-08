"All of a sudden I turn around." The moment Meghan Markle's co-stars noticed something odd.

Imagine hearing whispers that your co-worker is dating Prince Harry. You probably wouldn’t believe it at first. And nor did Wendell Pierce, Meghan Markle’s on-screen father in Suits.

Speaking to Extra, Pierce reminisced on his time working closely with the now Duchess of Sussex, and the moment he and his co-stars realised that yes, Markle was indeed dating a member of the British Royal Family.

“I actually didn’t believe it was real,” Pierce explained. “Then all of a sudden I turn around and there is this guy from MI-5 [British security service] on set every day.”

Which is, pretty definitive proof.

“The one thing that was clear, she was extremely happy… She had a glow. I knew she was in love.”

Pierce continued by adding, “With the whirlwind of publicity and the world of being a royal now, the one thing that’s constant is the fact that I know she loves him.”

Pierce has previously spoken of some fatherly advice he shared with Markle whilst they were still working together.

Talking of the day Markle filmed her climactic final marriage scenes with co-star Patrick J Adams, he told the Telegraph, "We had a moment I cherish."

"I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, 'Your life is going to change."

Pierce went on to tell Markle that no matter he will always be a phone call away.

"It's going to be amazing but I want you to know that I'm your friend, and no matter where you are or what's going on – if the fishbowl that you're in ever starts getting to you – you can call me."