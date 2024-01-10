Every Harlan Coben Netflix show, ranked.

If you're ever looking for a series to binge-watch, then you cannot go wrong with Netflix's adaptations of Harlan Coben's novels.

The American mystery author has had eight of his books turned into mini-series for the streaming service, with the latest being Fool Me Once.

The eight-part series follows Maya Stern (played by Michelle Keegan), a widow who is grieving her late husband Joe (Richard Armitage) when she sees him on a nanny cam inside her home.

Maya then goes on a journey to find out the truth, discovering Joe's complicated family history, all while confronting her troubled past.

But which Harlan Coben Netflix series is the best? Here's every one of them ranked from worst to best by iMDb.

8. Hold Tight (2022).

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Synopsis: When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies.

What the critic said: "A thriller that lacks the wild twists and turns [and] for the most part is predictable and anticlimactic. The middle four episodes are filler and delay tactics [but the] acting is decent."

7. Gone for Good (2021).

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Synopsis: Guillaume thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die. Ten years later, Judith, whose love has made his life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother's funeral.

What the critic said: "I enjoyed aspects of this series, but felt there were just too many things going on. Too many layers, plots and sub-plots - some relevant and some not. Developing every character in detail, when there are already other important threads to sustain in the story web can detract from the story in my opinion. Just too much going on for me to score this higher."

6. The Woods (2020).

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Synopsis: In Warsaw, a prosecutor's hopes rise after a body is found and linked to his sister's disappearance 25 years earlier.

What the critic said: "This is a slow-burn, set in the past and present. An interesting mystery, but highly confusing. Some things weren't explained at all, that's why the ending was disappointing. The pictures were really good, just like the acting, but to me, it wasn't enough to save the show."

5. Stay Close (2021).

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Synopsis: The lives of a photojournalist, a soccer mom and a homicide detective are disturbed by a terrible event from the past.

What the reviews said: "It was rather enjoyable with all the twists and turns, which got better with each episode. I do, however, feel a few characters/actors could have been differently cast. Overall the storylines, acting and cinematography were decently done. It’s worth a watch!"

4. Fool Me Once (2024).

IMDb rating: 7/10

Synopsis: Maya Stern is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. However, when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see her husband in her house.

What the critic said: "It was an enjoyable romp, clearly preposterous, but all of Harlen's books are and they are always great fun. Definitely would recommend this, especially if you're a fan of his books and other series."

3. Safe (2018).

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Synopsis: After his teenage daughter goes missing, a widowed surgeon begins uncovering dark secrets of the people closest to him.

What the critic said: "Here we start with a murder and a disappearance in episode one, and every next episode brings new clues (alongside new questions) so that more and more mysteries get solved. While the script keeps you on the edge of your chair until the last minutes of the last episode!"

2. The Stranger (2020).

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Synopsis: A web of secrets sends family man Adam Price on a desperate quest to discover the truth about the people closest to him.

What the critic said: "Binge-watched the full series today, and happy to report that it was well worth it. Certainly keeps you on the edge of your seat and unlike so many series nowadays, it doesn't leave you waiting for another series - it actually has an ending! Great acting throughout, a good story and definitely worth a watch."

1. The Innocent (2021).

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Synopsis: An accidental killing leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder. Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.

What the critic said: "This series was a wild ride from beginning to end. A well-developed storyline with some seriously bombshell moments. The characters are well-cast and fairly well-acted. Enjoyable watching the twists and turns!"

