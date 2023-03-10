S Club 7 shot Hannah Spearritt to fame. Now, she and her family are homeless.

Just weeks before Christmas, Former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt and her family were left homeless, the singer has shared.

The 41-year-old and her partner, Adam Thomas, along with their two daughters, found themselves living in an “office space” after their landlord asked them to leave their rental with only two days' notice.

"The kids' beds were there and we had the crayons out," Spearritt told The Sun in January. "It was stressful."

Watch a snippet of the S Club Party official music video here. Post continues below.

The eviction forced the singer and her partner to call in favours with loved ones, after they were asked to pay $10,000 AUD up-front to secure a short-term rental, with one friend offering up an office space.

"We just used it as our living room,” Spearritt explained, adding that they made it as fun as they could for daughters Taya, four, and Tora, three.

“We could work in there and the kids played," she told the publication. “It was extra space... The climbing frame was up; it was fun for them."

While the situation has been critical, Spearritt and her partner have been doing the best they can.

“You deal with it, don’t you? Especially with the kids," she added. “Whatever doesn’t break you, as they say…”

The family are still living in temporary homes.

During the 2000s, the former S Club 7 singer earned $270,000 a year, sang to packed stadiums and appeared in four television series with her band, where they acted as fictionalised versions of themselves.

But despite the band's success, the singer insists she wasn’t paid as well during their heyday as people may think.

S Club 7. Image: Getty.

"We were not on a good wage compared to the money being made," she told The Sun - an estimated $90 million-plus (AUD).

"People think we must all be millionaires but sadly it’s just not true. It was what it was, and we enjoyed ourselves at the time."

After the band split in 2003, Spearritt focused on her acting career, landing a lead role on British sci-fi drama Primeval and performing on West End.

S Club 7 toured again in the UK in 2015 and are set for reunion gigs later this year. Spearritt recently confirmed she will take part.

The singer's housing issues began when their landlord sold the home they were renting in London.

Their moving date was then brought forward, and by late November, the family had two days to find a new place.

After realising short-term rentals simply weren't an option, a friend offered them their house over the Christmas and New Year period. But they still needed somewhere to live for two weeks in the interim.

So the family-of-four crammed into their friend's office.

Making matters worse, Spearritt was bed-bound with an illness at the time, and the couple's new café venture had stalled.

"We filled the unopened café with our belongings - we were so lucky to have that storage space - but had nowhere to go," she told The Sun.

Spearritt and Thomas have been together since 2013 and were due to open a café in mid-2022, but a series of setbacks delayed the venture, and there's more building to be done this year.

"It has been tough but last year was the worst," she admitted.

"My anxiety has heightened. Moving is so stressful anyway. It has been challenging but life is full of ups and downs."

Spearritt hopes their new business venture will open in their summer and the family will be able to move into their own home then, too.

Feature image: Getty.