Editor’s Picks: Things every mum should have in her handbag.

People say that life changes after you have a baby. It’s the most clichéd of all the parenting clichés, though oftentimes I find clichés are so for a reason. They’re usually true.

So, yes — life has changed since my eldest was born four and a half years ago. But truth be told, these days I can barely remember what it was like before kids.

I have vague recollections of doing things on a Friday night simply because it was Friday night. With boozy lunches turning into drunken dinner parties morphing into a dirty kebab shortly before midnight. I also have memories of a clean car unencumbered by odd socks and ‘artwork’ from childcare.

One of the things I remember most clearly is the feeling of leaving the house with nothing but the keys, the phone and a wallet. But those days are well and truly gone.

Now, I’m nothing short of a Sherpa for my small people. I have cavernous handbags full of life’s necessities, the odd luxury or two, and a half eaten muesli bar.

Peek into my handbag and here is what you’ll find.

1. Hand sanitiser.

I’m not a germ-a-phobe by any stretch of the imagination, but there are times your kids will stick their hands in something that you don’t want to think too hard about.

Thank You hand sanitiser, like all things in the Thank You line, is ethically sourced and it also helps to fund sanitation programs for people in need.

2. Daily Balance.

The Daily Juice Company’s new Daily Balance is a great alternative to juice. It has half the sugar you’ll find in a regular Juice and 100% of their daily vitamin C requirements. It can also be an occasional serve of fruit. I always need something in my handbag that I won’t have to feel guilty about feeding to the kids.

3. Wet ones mini pack.

I’m not sure I’ll ever come to grips with the mess kids can make when they eat. How did you get a noodle between your toes while wearing shoes and socks child? My mum always had Wet Ones in her handbag. Now I always have Wet Ones in mine. If only the kids would sit still so I could wipe their gorgeous babyccino covered faces.

4. iPhone with ABC KIDS iView.

When all else fails, Peppa Pig is the answer. The ABC KIDS iview app streams all your child’s favourite ABC KIDS shows and is easy for the little ones to navigate.

5. Headphones.

Just because your kid is enjoying Peppa Pig, that doesn’t mean you have to.

6. Rafferty’s Garden Apple Fruit Snack Bars.

I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, I am not above bribery. A mum’s gotta do what a mum’s gotta do.

My four year old thinks these fruit snack bars from Rafferty’s Garden -- made from fruit and oats -- are cake, and I’m not inclined to disabuse him of this notion. While he thinks they’re cakes, I’m more than happy to use them to ‘encourage’ good manners and calm behaviour while we’re out of the house.

7. Clinique Stay-Matte Pressed Powder and Luk Beautifood Lip Nourish.

After all, it’s still YOUR handbag. You need a couple of things in it that are yours.

A good Clinique powder compact is really the workhorse of my travelling make up kit. I don’t wear makeup every day, but I find there are occasions where I need to slap it on unexpectedly. The Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder compact will give you a fresh look quickly. I also use it to touch up during the days I have managed to get it on my face before I’ve left the house.

Luk Beautifood makeup is all natural and aims to be as sustainable as possible. I love their natural lipsticks. I have about three tubes of the Chai Shimmer Lip Nourish that all circulate between my handbag and the nappy bag and my purse. It moisturises your lips and gives them a lovely sheer nude tone.

8. Sparkling wine piccolo.

While not strictly kept in my handbag, I figure if I get through an outing with my small people with my dignity intact I deserve a drink.

I’m joking. As if my kids drive me to drink.

Okay, only a little bit not joking.

What are the essentials in your handbag right now?