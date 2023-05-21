Just all the photos from The Project co-host Hamish Macdonald's wedding.

The Project's Hamish Macdonald married his long-term partner Jacob Fitzroy this weekend.

His Project co-hosts shared the news on Sunday's show, along with a first-look at photos of the couple.

Macdonald wore a traditional kilt to walk down the aisle, while his new husband Jacob Fitzroy wore a classic black tuxedo and white bowtie.

Co-host Georgie Tunny announced the news, saying: "There has been a wedding in The Project family this weekend; our very own Hamish Macdonald and his longtime partner Jacob.

"Don't they just both look stupidly handsome and so gorgeous? We are so thrilled for them. They could not look more in love, look at them... they are so beyond beautiful and I just hope they had the most magical day."

Image: Channel 10.

Macdonald and Fitzroy made their first red carpet appearance together in June 2019, when they attended the GQ Gentlemen's Ball.

They held hands on the red carpet, prompting messages of support from fans.

Afterwards, Macdonald uploaded a photo to Instagram (he deleted all social media in 2020), of them kissing in a photo booth.

"I'm always proud to stand beside by best friend and favourite human. And while I hope that one day soon it won't be newsworthy to hold the hand of the person you love, for now, we'd both like to say thank you for the overwhelming messages of love and support," he captioned the post.

Macdonald has previously spoken about their relationship in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

"He's my best friend and I just feel tremendously lucky to share our lives together," he said.

'He's... I got a bit emotional. He's really the best person I know. He makes life pretty fun. I didn't know such happiness was possible."

Feature image: The Project/Channel 10.