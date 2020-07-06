News
movies

"Is it normal to cry this much?" Just 21 of the best reactions to Hamilton on Disney Plus.

While some of us spent our weekends outdoors now that restrictions are easing, many of us chose to spend our time at home ﻿watching (and re-watching) the hit musical drama film, Hamilton

The film, which is a live stage recording of the award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, dropped on Disney Plus last Friday, just in time for America's Fourth of July weekend. 

And going by the reactions on Twitter, people bloody loved it. 

Watch the official trailer for Hamilton on Disney+ below. Post continues after video. 

If you haven't seen it yet, Hamilton follows the rise and fall of one of the Founding Fathers of America, Alexander Hamilton, and is inspired by his 2004 biography by Ron Chernow. The musical was filmed over two nights in 2016 with most of the original cast and was designed to make it feel as cinematic as possible (even down to the brief intermission break). 

But Hamilton is far from your ordinary musical. In fact, the cult favourite is a mash-up of hip-hop, rap and musical theatre. And once you've seen it, you'll immediately want to listen to the soundtrack... on repeat.  

Here are 21 of the best Twitter reactions to film. 

Have you watched Hamilton? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

Hamilton is streaming now on Disney Plus. 

Feature Image: Disney Plus.

