Thousands were partying in Seoul celebrating Halloween. Now 150 have died in a stampede.

Thousands of people had gathered in the South Korean capital of Seoul to celebrate Halloween over the weekend, many in the crowd wearing costumes, masks and partying together.

Then just after 10pm, a large part of the crowd surged from the main streets into an alleyway, leading to numerous casualties and serious injuries.

So far, the death toll stands at 151 people as per The Korea Herald, with mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s killed as a result of the stampede. It is expected the death toll will rise.

A further 65 people were injured as a result and nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, officials said.

The crowd surge took place in Seoul's Itaewon, an area known for its cosmopolitan dining and nightlife. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing.

Witnesses have since described the crowd becoming increasingly unruly and agitated as the evening deepened, coming to a head at 10:20pm. The fire department began to receive reports of patients having difficulty breathing at 10:22 pm.

The scene where the stampede took place. Image: Getty.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free. Officials said all the deaths were likely from the crush in the single narrow alley. Other footage showed chaotic scenes of fire officials and citizens treating dozens of people who appeared to be unconscious.

An unnamed woman who said she was the mother of a survivor, her daughter and others trapped for more than an hour before being pulled from the mass of bodies.

The first emergency responders were reportedly asking civilians watching on to administer first aid and perform CPR on victims in the streets. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.

One man recounted to The Guardian: "My friend said: something terrible is happening outside. I said: what are you talking about? And then I went outside to see and there were people doing CPR in the street. It's always crowded, but nothing like this has ever happened before. I've been to a lot of Halloween parties in Korea - I never thought that something like this could happen in Korea, especially in Itaewon."

Another witness said: "There were so many people just being pushed around and I got caught in the crowd and I couldn't get out at first too. I felt like an accident was bound to happen."

Officials have since confirmed that 19 foreigners are among the dead.

The Australian federal government is now scrambling to find out if any Australians were killed or injured.

Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Catherine Raper joined Anthony Albanese in conveying Australia's condolences to the South Korean government, describing the incident as "tragic". The Australian embassy in Seoul is making urgently making enquiries with local authorities to find out if any Australians were involved.

Choi Sung-beom, the head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a press conference that many of the victims were women in their twenties. Authorities also said they are now investigating the exact cause of the incident.

The disaster is among the country's deadliest since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting with senior aides and ordered a task force be set up to secure resources to treat the injured and to launch a thorough investigation into the cause of the disaster.

US President Joe Biden and his wife sent their condolences and wrote: "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also tweeted: "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

With AAP.

Feature Image: Getty.