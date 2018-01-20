Experts share the haircuts and colours that will dominate 2018.

Nothing says, “new year, new me” like a fresh cut, colour or style.

While most new year’s resolutions are thrown out the window come February (gyms are… annoying), if you’re hoping to change things up in 2018, a new cut and colour is a pretty fail-safe idea.

However, it can be unbelievably tricky deciding on what you want. Luckily, three hairdressing professionals are here to provide a helping hand with their biggest hair trend predictions for 2018.

The bob is back

Tazmyn Dambrauskas of é SALON, Sydney says bobs will be back in full force.

“One of our all-time favourites! A sharp, blunt bob with a shaggy interior – breaking up the blunt bob with light shaggy layering, so that it can be undressed, textured and has lovely, natural movement.”

It’s all about the pixie

Thanks to the likes of Cara Delevingne, a pixie cut has never been more in demand.

“Short, sleek, beautiful and feminine haircuts will be back in fashion. Whether it’s a more luxe, sleeker look or an undone textured look, shorter hair is really embodying strength in femininity,” says Tazmyn.

Say hello to baby lights

Lisa says 2018 will be the year baby lights – the less-dramatic alternative to ombré or balayage.

“This highlighting technique keeps it natural with just a few pieces to add some shimmer and sparkle. It makes for a subtle, understated colour.”

The new “bronde”

Prepare for a twist on the “bronde” trend.

Creative Director of Evy Professional in Adelaide, Sam James, says we can expect more variations of honey blondes and a little depth throughout the length.

Her advice?

“Keep it natural at the root and warm through the ends to achieve the perfect murky blonde. Definitely ‘wash and wear’ with a volume styling foam enhancing any natural movement and keep layers long and boho instead of big hair.”

Beach it up

Loosely tousled, beachy, wavy hair will once again be a big hit in 2018, predicts Elie Kashi, stylist and blonde expert at Royals Hair Castle Hill, Sydney.

“Think soft ocean breezes, salt water and loose, voluminous soft waves to give that ‘just stepped off the beach’ look,” he says.

Now all you have to do is choose a style and book your appointment, ASAP.

