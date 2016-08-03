It’s that time of the year again friends, when I tease my way out of ‘I woke up like this’ hair into high-shine, high-gloss stardom ready for my close up.

In fact, so high does my stardom fly that I can’t reveal my true identity. Let’s just say I’m treated well by certain big wigs in TV land when not gallivanting about a certain rose-covered mansion.

I’ve consulted the style stars to bring you your hair horoscopes; the wisdom of the hair gods laid out to blow us mere mortals into heavenly hair territory.

Follow my lead and take your hair future into your own hands (and strands):

Aquarius.

Not one to shy away from attention, these water babies are daring and bold when it comes to their hair game. Channel your inner mermaid and spray away the competition with loose, wild waves. If you’re braver than the rest, consider giving those locks the chop: nothing says fierce like short-haired confidence.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Pisces.

Nothing shines brighter than healthy hair at a rose ceremony (ie: yours truly), so make like the water sign you are and give your locks some serious TLC. Moisturising products will be your best friend as the weather starts to warm, so look to them as the key to unlocking your inner glossy goddess.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Aries.

This week as Mars passes through your romantic zone, you’ll find yourself feeling feisty and flirtatious. Make like Olena in the red dress and channel this fire. Take your hair game from cool to smoking hot, taking to curling iron and root-lifting products to build that volume and unleash your inner wild warrior.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Take to the curling iron and root-lifting products to build that volume. Image: iStock.

Taurus.

The Taurus woman is known for her fierce and feisty nature, and is a radiant rebel at heart. As the race starts to heat up, start to work with your rebellious locks instead of against them. You’ll be sure to knock out your competition with a single flick, and have all the others chanting ‘I don’t like it.’

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Gemini.

Gentle and intellectually curious, it’s all about the straight and narrow with you. Work with the winning combination you’ve already got going on and strengthen those ends with straightening shampoo and conditioner before you take to the tongs. As your naturally fun self, you can be sure that those silky tresses will get you all the attention on a group date.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Cancer.

Cancer chicks are known for their bold choices, and your hair is certainly no exception. For those who have already departed on their colour journey, think to crazy hues and colour-safe products to maintain that oomph. For those who have yet to flirt with hair dye, now is the time to experiment with ombre, as you’ll be sure to shine under the white studio lights come time for the rose ceremony.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

"You’ll be sure to shine under the white studio lights come time for the rose ceremony". Image: iStock.

Leo.

A Leo lady is always in control and ahead of the pack, always the first to sink her claws into the newest and hottest hair trends. To ensure you get the white rose this week (as you damn well should), get a little daring with your hair: heat treatment and root-lifting products will be your best friends as your style your way into hair victory.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Virgo.

Virgos are always paying attention to the details, so they know that when it comes to haircare, moisturisation is key to making those glossy locks shine. Stay true to your heart when it comes to haircare, and you can be sure that your sheen will blind the competition when it comes to a group photo shoot.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Libra.

They say that libra girls are always well balanced and considered. While you give the impression that you’re sweet and centred, you’ve got a little bit of a wild side too. Nothing says sexy and confident like big, tousled curls, so arm yourself with hairspray to blow the competition over and make your man’s head turn.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

"Nothing will get bachie’s attention quicker than ‘messy hair don’t care’ attitude". Image: iStock.

Scorpio.

Scorpio sirens are sure to leave a sting whenever they unleash their inner insurgent. Let your rebellious hair do the talking for you and weave it into a loose, sultry braid. Nothing will get bachie’s attention quicker than ‘messy hair don’t care’ attitude.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Sagittarius.

Sagittarius women are after my own hair and heart, never letting a single strand go astray (not that mine ever moves these days). Channel your inner smooth siren and ensure your long locks maintain their silk and shine with strengthening products. It’s also the perfect ‘do to prevent headset hair should you find yourself on a helicopter date.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

Capricorn.

Capricorn has been seen as the most practical when it comes to love, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be bold, either (as I’m sure you’re likely to be harbouring a bacon tattoo somewhere). Your colour and your quirk are your weapons of choice when it comes to standing out from the crowd, so make sure you shine as brightly as possible with moisture-rich and colour-protecting products.

Learn more about your hair horoscope here.

What new hair style are you keen to try out this month?