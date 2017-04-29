News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

We have (potentially) bad news for Orange Is The New Black fans.

A hacker claims to have stolen the coming season of Netflix’s hit series Orange Is The New Black and is demanding the streaming service pay an unspecified ransom to prevent the new episodes being prematurely released online.

The hacker, operating under the name The Dark Overlord, has already purportedly uploaded the first episode to an illegal file-sharing service.

The Associated Press could not legally confirm the authenticity of that uploaded file.

New episodes of Orange Is The New Black are scheduled for official release on June 9.

Listen: Laura and Tiffany on what we know so far about OITNB Season 5.

Netflix said a small production vendor that works with several major TV studios had suffered a breach.

The Californian company said the FBI and other authorities were investigating.

Pirated copies of Orange Is The New Black could dent Netflix’s subscriber growth and the company’s share price.

In the ransom note, The Dark Overlord claimed to have also stolen series from other studios by breaking into a single company.

The purported hacker promised to also release those titles unless "modest" ransoms were paid.

Rumours of a massive leak of Hollywood films and TV episodes have been circulating online for months, fed by purported screenshots of the footage and a copy of a proposed deal to delete the stolen material in return for tens of thousands of dollars.

When the AP contacted The Dark Overlord in February, the hacker said the stolen video would not be made publicly available after all, claiming "no one really (cares) about unreleased movies and TV show episodes".

It is not clear what triggered The Dark Overload's renewed ransom demands.

Tags: aap , oitnb , orange-is-the-new-black

Related Stories

Recommended