Gwyneth Paltrow admits she totally messed up her relationship with Brad Pitt.

No one needs to remind Gwyneth Paltrow that she stuffed things up with two-time Sexiest Man Alive, one time Most Intriguing Person of the Year, Brad Pitt. She knows it, OK?

In case you missed it, before the Ben Affleck years and well before the Chris Martin years, the actress-turned-wellness entrepreneur dated the now father of six. It was 1994, she was 24 and he was, well, Brad Pitt.

The 44-year-old revisited the relationship this week during an interview on Sophia Amoruso’s podcast Girlboss Radio, during which she suggested good relationships are central to being a successful person.

Asked if she’d ever messed one up, she replied, “Oh my god, I’ve f**ked up so many relationships. So many. I’m actually a pretty good friend, and a good sister, and a daughter and a mother, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f**ked up in the romantic slice of the pie.”

“So Brad Pitt, if you’re listening…” Amoruso said.

“I fucked that up, Brad,” Paltrow offered, laughing.

It's not the first time the mother of two has admitted she let her three-year relationship with Pitt go to goop.

"I definitely fell in love with him. He was so gorgeous and sweet. I mean, he was Brad Pitt!" she told SiriusXM radio in 2015.

"I wasn't ready, and he was too good for me. I didn't know what I was doing."

Still, it freed her up to meet, marry and procreate with Coldplay frontman, Martin, then "consciously uncouple" from him 10 years later, so she could then meet Glee producer Brad Falchuck with whom she now has "a good romantic relationship.”

You know, Sliding Doors and all that.

