News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

Everyone's talking about Gwen Stefani's performance of 'Used to love you' on The Voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Months after confirming her divorce, US Voice judge Gwen Stefani has given a spine-tingling performance on The U.S Voice.

Stefani sang ‘Used to love you’, a song believed to be inspired by her divorce with husband of 13 years Gavin Rossdale, to a packed audience on Monday night – and to her new partner Blake Shelton (who is also a judge on the show).

Prior to her singing, Shelton told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m thankful for Gwen for tons of reasons, but mostly just because she makes us all look a whole lot better on that show.”

He also tweeted his support for her song after she took to the stage:

Many others commented on Stefani’s beautiful performance, tweeting their support to both Stefani and Shelton:

Stefani is believed to have filed for divorce after finding out Rossdale had an affair with his and Stefani’s Australian nanny.

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , video

Related Stories

Recommended