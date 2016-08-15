Jules Sebastian confirms husband Guy Sebastian has a medical condition.

He won Australia’s first ever season of Australian Idol, dominated Europe by coming fifth in the Eurovision Song Contest and led countless contestants to victory on The X Factor.

When we think ‘Guy Sebastian’ we think ‘rad voice’ but now his lovely wife Jules has pointed out something else.

The stylist has revealed he has a medical condition that affects his left eye. Speaking to The Fix, Jules revealed that Guy does, in fact, have a “lazy eye”. “He still has a lazy eye! If you look at his photos, I think it’s his left eye,” she said. “He calls it a lazy eye. I think it’s just a little more sleepy than the other one. If you have a look, you’ll probably notice it now.”

Look, we’re trying really hard, and maybe if we squint a little bit, we can see what she’s talking about. We’re just glad it’s nothing too serious.