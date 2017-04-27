A guy caught his girlfriend cheating and had the most bizarre reaction in history.

If you came home to find your significant other passed out in bed with someone who most definitely wasn’t you, you’d probably do one of two things.

You’d either wake them up with a scream that was half horrified, half furious, or you’d quietly pack your things, walk out the door and never see or speak to them again.

Unless, of course, you’re a 23-year-old man who lives in Texas and your name is Duston Holloway.

Then, dear readers, your first response would be to take a bunch of pictures of the snuggling pair – including a selfie – and post them on Facebook.

"When you come home to another man in your bed with the one you loved!" he captioned the series of photos.

Although he admitted his first instinct was to "kick the dude's a**" he instead said he decided to just "calmly" take photographs.

He did, at one point, try to wake his sleeping partner but he claimed "she was drunk as a skunk passed out."

"I was gonna ask if I was gonna have to sleep in the spare bedroom and what kinda breakfast the dude liked (sic)," he wrote.

While we're astounded at Duston's cool, calm and collected response to discovering what can only be one of the worst things about your partner, naming and shaming someone online probably isn't right either.

Thankfully, Duston has since deleted the images from his page, but says he has been overwhelmed with support since the pictures - and his bizarre response - went viral.

"Yesterday I thought my world fell apart," he said of the moment he found his girlfriend had been unfaithful.

"I was heartbroken to ever witness anything like that, but with the amount of support from FB and family and friends I want to personally thank each and every one of you. The world ain't as bad as we think (sic)."

He added that he hoped people would stop taking aim at his now-ex, and said "being the better person is always the best way".