News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

This is what the F-word means. In pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

I posted an article on my personal blog recently that received feedback in the comments section. It questioned my definition of feminism as “simplistic.” I had cribbed mine from Merriam-Webster and Google:

Feminism (n): advocacy of women’s rights on the grounds of political, social, and economic equality to men. 

“Of course I used a simple definition,” I wanted to argue. “No one will understand me if it’s complicated. You have to crawl before you can walk.”

I thought for awhile about how best to respond. I thought for awhile about why I believe in the power of simple definitions. I thought for awhile about how the word “feminism” has a really bad reputation, and about how a major source of negative stereotypes seems to stem from a lack of understanding about the meaning of the word.

And then, I drew some pictures.

… OK, I drew some admittedly terrible pictures. Using that old standby of artists’ mediums, the paintbrush tool on Microsoft Paint. (Hey, I only said I was a blogger. I never claimed to be an artist).

I don’t know that much. Frankly, I’m not sure if I even got it right. I’m not a feminist scholar. I’m just a blogger who cares.

But it is a start. A definition is a very good place to start.

I hope it will help.

This article was originally published on Huffington Post and has been republished with full permission.

Tags: lifestyle

Related Stories

Recommended