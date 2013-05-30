I want to leave my husband after years of emotional abuse.

I have 2 young children and need some advice on what I should do to prepare for the realities and any tips people have.

I don’t need to leave right now. I am not in danger, but having made the decision, I want to be well prepared and in control as much as I can. Having been though emotional hell, having lost all self esteem and thinking that I was the problem, I am now feeling stronger than ever. I have a little guilt at having to pretend everything is ok until the time is ‘right’, but it’s a small price to pay for what I want.

I want to live in a home where I can be me, my kids can be kids and I’m not walking on eggshells every time I do something/don’t so something or open my mouth. I want to stop protecting my kids from annoying their dad.

I want prime custody – of course – but don’t want to prevent him access. I don’t want this to be about the kids at all. I can’t let emotion be part of this. My husband is a very literal and practical person who doesn’t understand human emotion, therefore even my approach to telling him I want this needs to be emotionally free.

Thankfully he almost destroyed that part of me so I can do that…

Please help.

The author of this post is a Mamamia reader who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Have you been through a difficult divorce? Do you have any advice for our reader

If this post brings up any issues for you, contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or go to their website. They are the national sexual assault and domestic family violence counselling service.