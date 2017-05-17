NRL star Greg Inglis is undergoing treatment for depression.

NRL superstar Greg Inglis is battling depression.

The injured South Sydney captain has checked himself into a mental health clinic.

The Queensland State of Origin and Australian Test ace – who is sidelined with a season-ending knee injury – is receiving support from his NRL club.

“Rabbitohs captain Greg Inglis has entered a mental health rehabilitation facility,” the Rabbitohs said on Wednesday night in a statement.

“Inglis entered the facility last week and will be undergoing a series of programs and treatments to assist with his mental health.

“The Rabbitohs, Greg and his management will not be making any further comment at this stage, and we ask the media to respect the privacy of both Greg and his family at this time.”

The 30-year-old tore an ACL in Souths’ season opener against the Tigers, but Australian coach Mal Meninga last week said he remained hopeful that the 38-Test stalwart would be available for the Kangaroos’ 2017 World Cp campaign.

“GI is so hopeful he will be back by the end of the year. He hasn’t given up which is the most important thing,” Meninga said at a Fox Sports Origin launch in Brisbane last Friday.

“He’s trying his hardest to be available at the end of the year.”

A veteran of 30 Origin games, Inglis was also expected to join the Maroons in camp for this year’s series, just as the injured Billy Slater did in 2016.