The cast of Grease: You won't believe where they are now.

How Grease became ‘the word’ and John and Olivia became icons.

In 1978 Grease the musical moved off the stage and onto the big screen, catapulting John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John into the stratosphere.

The movie was nominated for five Golden Globes, one Academy Award and it one three People's Choice Awards.

It is still considered to be the best movie of all time. Okay, that's just me. I think that.

Sure it was an emotionally-heightened romantic comedy and drama, but it was also a very real look for parents at just how boy and girl crazy sixteen-year-old kids could become in high school.

It had it's very own 'mean girls', The Pink Ladies...

and the token high school thugs in the form of The T Birds.

At the centre of it all were Danny and Sandy, two star-crossed lovers who met over the summer and then bumped into each other at school, the colourful Rydell High.

Danny was one of the bad boys and Sandy was as sweet and as innocent as they came. It wasn't until the end of the school year that they each decide to do whatever it takes to get back together.

The movie was an immediate box office success and to date, is the most successful movie musical in US history.

A large part of the movie's success was the music and the soundtrack is still a huge hit. It was the second-best selling soundtrack in 1978, second only to Travolta's Saturday Night Fever soundtrack which took out number one.

It's now been thirty-six years since Grease burst onto the big screen.

The cast of Grease: Where are they now?

Want more? Try:

The very good-looking cast of Baywatch.

The original cast of Home and Away. Where are they now?

The colourful cast of E Street. Where are they now?

The hilariously crazy cast of Roseanne. Where are they now?

Our favourite members of Young Talent Time. Where are they now?

Gilmore Girls. It's been too long. Where are they now?

Aussie cop drama Blue Heelers. Where are they now?

The cast of Who's The Boss. Where are they now?

We adored the cast of A Country Practice. Where are they now?

The cast of Full House. Where are they now?

The original cast of Melrose Place. Where are they now?

The troubled cast of Growing Pains. Where are they now?

The original cast of 90210. Where are they now?

It's been 20 years since The Wonder Years. Yes, really.

What happened to the cast of Mad About You? Yup, even Murray the dog.