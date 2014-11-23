Welcome to Mamamia Rogue’s Shocker, Hero and Whinger of the Week.

You guys know the deal, but if not here’s a bit of a refresher: Each week, we pick the biggest Shocker, Hero and Whinger from the last seven days. Shocker is whatever moment or person left our jaws on the floor. Hero is whoever won the week by being flat out amazing. And whinger? Well, that’s pretty much just someone who has had a major sooky-la-la moment.

So, let’s get to it.

Hero of the Week goes to…

US comedian Lauren O’Brien, whose impressions of celebrities stuck in traffic are spot-on awesome:

Shocker of the Week goes to…

This supremely brave, but ultimately extremely spaciously unaware ferret.

He tried to leap to his freedom.

He did not even come close to leaping to his freedom:

Whinger of the Week goes to…

Everybody who got mad at these Grandmas for getting stoned. CAN’T YOU JUST LET THE GRANDMAS GET STONED?

Who’s your Hero, Shocker and Whinger of the Week?

