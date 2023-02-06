'Is that... a bird?' The Grammys just gave us the wildest red carpet in years.

Well, we've been asking for award shows to get more exciting on the fashion front, and we're happy to say the 65th annual Grammy Awards delivered. And then some.
You can't accuse ANYONE on the red carpet of being boring. But then when Lizzo's in attendance, everyone has to raise their style game. That's just like... the rules.
Watch: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce celebrate their win at the 2021 Grammys. Post continues below.
From Blac Chyna's bird cosplay to Sam Smith's monochrome cape moment, below you'll find every single celebrity red carpet look worth seeing from the Grammy Awards.
The fashion, the makeup, the hair, the feathers, the frankly enormous hats - ALL of it.
Behold...
Taylor Swift.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras.
Doja Cat.
Harry Styles.
Cardi B.
Kacey Musgraves.
Lourdes Leon.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker.
Heidi Klum.
Mary J. Blige.
Amber Rose.
Blac Chyna.
Shania Twain.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
Jack Harlow.
Rita Wilson.
Image: Getty
Lizzo.
Paris Hilton.
Sheryl Crow.
Bebe Rexha.
Laverne Cox.
Camila Cabello.
Coco Jones.
Alisha Gaddis.
Dai Time.
Amanda Reifer.
Dylan Mulvaney.
Mikayla Geier.
Maryanne J. George.
Emma Brooks McAllister.
Image: Getty
Daryl Hannah.
Feature image: Getty