Oh. We just noticed something about this year's Grammy winners.

The 2018 Grammy Awards are officially over and all the lil’ gold statuettes have been handed out the best performers, songwriters and composers in the business.

I think we need to go ahead and rename this thing the Kendrick Lamar Awards for Rapping Excellence as the groundbreaking hip hop artist won nearly EVERYTHING.

Or the Bruno Mars Awards for Funky Music That We Can’t Get Out of Our Heads as Mars took out the three biggest awards of the night.

Bruno Mars won the Album of the Year and the Record of the Year for “24K Magic”… and the Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like”. Mars also took out the gongs for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance for “That’s What I Like”.

Kendrick Lamar has taken out the Grammy for Best Rap Album for “DAMN”. Lamar also won the Grammy for Best Music Video for “HUMBLE”.

Earlier he won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “HUMBLE”. He also took out the Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for “LOYALTY” which featured Rihanna.

And Ed Sheeran won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You” and Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷ (Divide).

While there are officially 80+ Grammy Awards, only the most popular categories are televised. And of the televised categories – of which there were 30 – there was only one winner who was a solo female artist (Alessia Cara), one band with two out of four female members (Little Big Town), and one band with two out of twelve female members (LCD Soundsystem).

That’s not to say that the 2018 Grammys weren’t an important celebration of diversity. A man of colour swept the board – an achievement well worth noting, and the previously white-washed music industry is increasingly including and acknowledging the work of racially diverse artists.

But for some reason, millions of people just sat through an awards ceremony where only three awards went to women.

In particular, many were frustrated that Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” won Best Pop Solo Performance over Kesha’s “Praying,” Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons,” Pink’s “What About Us,” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Love So Soft”.

Best R&B Song – “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip

Best Urban Contemporary Album – Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album – 24K Magic — Bruno Mars

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance – “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance – “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song – “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album – DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance – “Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance – “Better Man” — Little Big Town

Best Country Song – “Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album – Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM FIELD

Best Music Video – “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar