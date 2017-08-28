RECAP: The most scream-worthy moments from Game of Thrones season seven finale.

For seven seasons, Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for all of their favourite characters to stand in one room together, and during today’s season seven finale that’s exactly what we got.

To be fair, there was a little less bloodshed, death and despair than we would have expected. But what The Dragon and the Wolf lacked in gore and guts, it made up with some of the most satsifying storytelling moments we’ve seen all season.

Here are the biggest moments from the finale.

Our two armies come face-to-face at Dragonpit.

THIS IS WHAT WE CAME FOR.

After venturing beyond the wall to secure a Wight (which worked out great….RIP, dear dragon friend) Team Daenerys/Jon take their creepy boxed up corpse to Dragonpit for a summit with Jamie, Cersei and Euron. As all of our favourites begin to gather in the same place, tensions begin mounting. While old friends like Bronn and Tyrion greet each other with a glimmer of old broship’s past, others are not so excited about the long-awaited group get together.

Cersei takes The Mountain to the meeting with her and before they enter the arena instructs him “if anything goes wrong, kill the silver haired b*tch first”, while Daenerys firmly places herself at the top of the power pyramid by riding in on a dragon and having her immense armies waiting for her outside the gates.

The Hound unleashes the Wight and it runs straight toward Cersei, who is properly freaked out, along with the rest of the gang.

For the first time ever, Cersei looks like she is going to play ball and agree to a truce. With the tiny caveat that Ned Stark’s son agree to a truce with her in return. This is where young Jon Snow decides it is more important to be honourable and good than it is to secure the (probably short-term) safety of Westeros. He declares “I cannot serve two queens, and I’ve already pledged myself to Queen Daenerys of House Targaryen.”

Cersei sweeps on out of there in a fury and only a long time coming war of words with Tyrion can convince her to change her mind. Or at least, that’s what we are led to to believe in that moment.

I was expecting this scene to end in bloodshed and the death of a major character, but everyone makes it out unscathed. Which, and not to go against popular opinion here, was the smarter choice for the writers to make in this instance.

Everyone standing there in Dragonpit has gone through too much to have it end there, in a opening scene shock tactic. Their deaths will mean a whole lot more in the last season.

The Stark sisters pull off the double-cross of the century.

Back over at Winterfell, you can cut the icy tension with a Valerian steel knife.

All season, the fan forums have been rife with speculation that Arya and Sansa would both not make it out of this season alive, and to make things worse, that one would die at the other’s hand. A GOT director even confirmed that their story-line would go ultra dark before it got better. But, thankfully for our ladies of The North, that turned out to be just another thread in an ongoing web of lies.

Sansa received a half-frozen raven from brother Jon, confirming that he did indeed bend the knee to Daenerys, and she’s hella upset that he didn’t consult her first. Littlefinger, as usual, is creepily standing over her as she reads the letter and suggests that Jon is playing the long game in order to marry the dragon queen. He then goes one step further and convinces Sansa that Arya will take Jon’s side in a family coup and has only returned to Winterfell to kill her, therefore becoming the new Lady of Winterfell.

Sansa ordered Arya to be brought to the Great Hall. Bran was at her side, and the walls were lined thick with her guards. I don’t want to be melodramatic here…..but DEATH was in the air. (Finally).

Sansa kicked things off by launching into an ice-cold speech about honour, family and the importance of standing by ones allies before finishing off with “You stand accused of murder, you stand accused of treason. How do you answer these charges.. LORD BAELISH?”

YES! Finally, a fan theory that actually came true and thank God it did.

It turns out that Sansa and Arya have not been conspiring to kill each other all season long, and have in fact have been secretly plotting together to overthrow Littlefinger, the jerk responsible for half the kingdom’s problems in the first place.

He tries to deny it, of course, and sliver out of trouble once again, but Bran has all the proof they need. Sansa gave the kill order and Arya slashed open his throat and watched as he bled out on the floor.

Not since Ramsay Bolton has a GOT death been that satisfying.

Daenerys and Jon finally consummate their relationship. And it's both lovely and disturbing.

Six seasons ago, GOT fans would have given ANYTHING for Daenerys and Jon to fall into bed/love and at the end of season seven that finally happened. Jacked up on the promise of support from Cersei's army (which turned out to be a big old lie, of course) and still basking in the glow of Jon once again proving his loyalty to her, they finally come together to give fans the sex scene their creepy little hearts have been waiting for.

With one catch.

Their love-making scene is overlaid with Sam rocking up at Winterfell and talking with Bran about how Jon Snow is not Ned Stark's bastard.

In fact, he's not even Rhaegar Targaryen’s bastard — as the super smart Gilly clued us in on a few episodes back. With this new information in his head, Bran sees the wedding happening and intones that “Robert’s Rebellion was built on a lie. Rhaegar didn’t kidnap my aunt, or rape her. He loved her, and she loved him."

And that's when we learn Jon Snow's real name. Aegon Targaryen. The rightful heir to the throne.

The White Walkers take down the wall.

Bran has a vision of The Wall which shows Tormund and Beric Dondarrion laying eyes on the Night King’s army advancing menacingly on the Eastwatch. That would be upsetting enough, but then the Night King himself swoops in atop Daenerys' zombie dragon, who promptly uses his fiery ice breath to lay waste to the wall.

Allowing the entire army to march straight through.

Did you watch the season seven finale of Game of Thrones? What are your thoughts?

