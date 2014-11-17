Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to buy a $4000 gold juicer.

Image via Goop.

Two weeks ago reports surfaced that the lifestyle website Goop had racked up over $1.6 million in debts, and now it seems Gywneth Paltrow has found a way out of financial trouble.

Step one: Put together an outrageously expensive Christmas Gift Guide.

Step two: hope people will buy stuff, then sit back and collect the affiliate sales commission.

Because how else do you explain this $4,700 gold juicer?

"Absurd, but awesome," adds Gywneth.

Or this $1,995 SINGLE Earring?

"This single earring works perfectly with a simple stud in the opposite ear."

Uh-huh.

Or this $3,190 cashmere blanket?

"A totally chic, wearable blanket."

Even this $395 personalised Earthquake kit gives an insight into how the other, more paranoid, half live.

Look, if you are going to be the wanker pulling out your 'field notes' notebook, designer travel beauty set and personalised water bottles in an emergency situation, then it's safe to say you are not going to last long.

If you were to buy the entire list, it would set you back $109384 (US) - or $124. 872 AUD.

But it’s become a sport to take down Gywneth’s attempts at being a regular human being.

Even if you live in a world where it's funny to wear a pair of velvet slippers with 'Snob' written across the front or understand the concept of wearing a fake Rolex that's not a watch, at least she's trying.

"We tried to keep as much as possible at the $100 mark, though there are some splurges on here for your nearest and dearest. Plus, a girl can always dream," writes Gwyneth.

True. Gwyneth if you're shouting we'll take the Balenciaga biker jacket and Harry Winston diamond cluster ring.

Anyone? Hello?

What do you think of Goop's Gift Guide?