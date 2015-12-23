Got backstabbers and haters? There are 6 reasons why that's a very good thing.

There are two types of people we classify as haters. One is a critic who comes from a place of love, another is legitimate hater — one coming from a place of fear or envy.

To be criticized with negative intention means that you have aroused something within someone else such as jealousy or a feeling of inadequacy. In order for the hater to feel better and elevated somehow, they need to put other people down. When someone condemns our work, comments unkindly on our appearance, judges our parenting style or disapproves of any of our actions, it is a pure and total reflection of them, not us. Take relief and comfort that a critic’s words often have nothing to do with you at all.

Here are six reasons critics can be a good thing in your life:

It means you are doing something

If you are criticized, it means you are taking action in some form. Aristotle said, “The only way to avoid criticism is to say nothing, do nothing and be nothing”.

It can make you better

When criticism is positively fuelled and constructive, we can improve, learn and grow. I love hearing thoughtful and useful feedback about my writing and coaching style. I take it all on board and use what works for me.

The person shows you who they really are

Negatively fuelled critics show us who they really are — often-unfulfilled people who are therefore naturally unsupportive of your life’s path. The way they react to what you are doing is a reflection of how they feel about their own lives.

Critics reassure us that we are on the right track

The further you get in your life, the more critics you can expect. It means that people are paying attention to you. Steven Pressfield said that criticism is what you really want as a creative person, he calls it “the supreme compliment”.

You prove worthy of other people’s energy

When someone is talking about you it means that you are affecting them somehow. They are using their time and attention to talk about you. Funnily enough, being the subject of someone’s criticism can be a very flattering thing. If I may quote another fabulous person, Oscar Wilde famously said, “There is only one thing worse than being talked about…”.

It teaches you about yourself

I was so sensitive when I first started writing that I was shocked at the venom of online commenters. Sometimes some responses can be helpful as they point out something that I never considered or they highlight a different way of looking at something. But in the end, I have to approve of my work. The more confident I feel in who I am, the less influenced I am by other people. The way you let criticism impact you is a great barometer of how strong you are becoming.

There will always be people who disagree with you or who dislike your ideas and actions. Forgive them if they upset you. Remember that the road to success invites a lot of critics so the sooner you know what to take on board and what to release, the better. The fact that criticism exists at all also reminds us that all we can ever do is our best — speak our truth, deliver our greatest work and surrender the rest.

And as one of my favorite books, The Magic of Thinking Big, says, “No-one ever kicks a dead dog. Expect critics, it’s proof you are growing.” And the ladder of growth is the only place to be.

Keep doing your thing you fine, talented human! How do you stop letting haters get to you? Please share with me in the comments box below!

Susie Moore is an Australian Confidence Coach based in New York City. Sign up for her free weekly confidence injection at www.susie-moore.com.

Follow Susie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram