News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

People who love a good sleep in are being wrongly labelled as 'lazy'.

Whether you’re a night owl or an early bird, getting a good night’s sleep is gold.

Sometimes the working day can burn you out and you’re dying for bed as soon as you’re home.

Other times, you’re just grateful not to have to wake up for that 9am start. Nothing’s better than a good lie in now and then.

So what’s the difference between sleeping in and sleeping early?

Mamamia Outloud host Monique Bowley asks this very question in this week’s Monz Musings.

It’ll make you think twice before sleep shaming someone else. To get the series first, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Video Producer: Vicki Bobotis
Filmed and Edited by: Nia Nguyen

Tags: wellbeing , bed , bedtime , early-riser , health , monz-musings , night-owls , sleep-2 , video , women

Related Stories

Recommended