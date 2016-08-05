People who love a good sleep in are being wrongly labelled as 'lazy'.

Whether you’re a night owl or an early bird, getting a good night’s sleep is gold.

Sometimes the working day can burn you out and you’re dying for bed as soon as you’re home.

Other times, you’re just grateful not to have to wake up for that 9am start. Nothing’s better than a good lie in now and then.

So what’s the difference between sleeping in and sleeping early?

Mamamia Outloud host Monique Bowley asks this very question in this week’s Monz Musings.

Video Producer: Vicki Bobotis

Filmed and Edited by: Nia Nguyen