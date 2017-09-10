The one Instagram account that will instantly better your news feed.

In a world of Trump, terror and fitspo accounts that only seem to batter rather than better your body confidence, Instagram can be a bit of a miserable place.

One account is trying to change that.

@tanksgoodnews is an Instagram account dedicated to instantly improving your feed and your mood. Every single post features a “good news” story, showcasing human resilience, kindness and lots of happy animals.

Like this smiling donkey who was rescued from a flood.

And this brilliant emergency services worker who deserves his own statue.

It’s created by George Resch, who also runs the hugely popular meme account @tank.sinatra which has over 1.2 million followers.

He started the account two weeks ago to shine a light on the good news stories coming out the horror of Hurricane Harvey in the US. He already has almost 200,000 followers.

“I started this account in an attempt to counteract and neutralize all the toxic information being pushed on us all day, everyday, for the sake of ratings,” Resch told V Magazine.

“I want to fill a void and create a platform where people can come to read about and see the amazing things going on in the world each and every day. I truly believe the world and its people are filled with way more bad than good.”

It’s an account people are already responding too.

“I love this new account you have. Thank you for making this and posting so much good news in the midst of everything,” wrote one follower, while another added,”This account is what I needed!”

While it’s important not to bury our heads in the sand about the tragic events taking place in the world, sometimes it can be overwhelming. Stories of hope, humanity and humour can provide welcome relief as well as encouraging us to do something about the dark events, whether that’s raising awareness or funds for a cause.

It’s a tiny act to press that ‘follow’ button, but it might be the best thing you do for yourself and others this week.



