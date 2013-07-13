News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

GOOD NEWS: Woman builds herself a prosthetic leg out of Lego.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

By MAMAMIA TEAM

The world can seem pretty bleak sometimes, so we’ve decided to resurrect Mamamia’s good news post: a happy place where you’ll receive nothing but the awesome and lovely things people are doing from around the world.

This week, we bring you Christina Stephens. She’s an amputee and an occupational therapist. And she built herself a prosthetic leg entirely out of LEGO, just because she could. Stephens filmed herself making the LEGO leg – and the video has since been viewed almost one million times.

Stephens lost part of her leg earlier this year, but says that she hasn’t let the amputation destroy her sense of humour.

In an interview with a US news station, Christina said that she made the video because she wants “other people to be comfortable in their own skin and, if they are amputees, to be more comfortable with their limb difference.”

Tags: current-affairs , entertainment-2

Related Stories

Recommended