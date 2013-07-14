News
real life

Video: Man proposes to girlfriend. Girlfriend doesn't notice. Awkward.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

You know what’s awkward?

When you try to be all super romantic and arrange a marriage proposal for your girlfriend, only you girlfriend doesn’t realise because she’s so distracted by LIFE.

You know what’s more awkward? When you ask your mate to film that proposal.

The man in the video is Adrian Gardiner. The woman behind the shopfront is his girlfriend, Libbi Taite. Watch as Adrian tries to be awesome and watch as he waits… and waits… and waits… for his girlfriend to realise.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksidxGva1_s

