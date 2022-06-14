'Go-To just launched a brand new moisturiser. Here are my honest thoughts.'

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer reviews Go-To's Very Lightweight Moisturiser.

Hey, have you heard the news? No? Ooft.

Well, let us fill you in. Because the skin fairies at Go-To just blessed us with another new product - and we officially can't keep up with their eleventy million launches a month. (Jokes, jokes. We're keeping a tally).

It's called Very Lightweight Moisturiser, it's $55 and I'm VERY excited to get it on my face. And maybe even my morning toast.

So, what are the deets? GIVE US THE DEETS.

Well, I've been on maximum sneak mode over the past couple of weeks and have been testing Very Lightweight Moisturiser for the sole purpose of letting you know if it's really worth your money.

Interested? Excited? Keen to hear more?

Walk with me.

What is Go-To Very Lightweight Moisturiser?

Okayokayokay. Let's get you up to speed with the basics, friend.

Go-To Very Lightweight Moisturiser is a kinda gooey, gel-cream moisturiser that (pinky) promises to hydrate and calm your skin, while giving it a shine-free finish.

Image: Supplied

If you're the kind of lady that hates wearing moisturiser, then this one's for you.

Unlike some of the other formulas you might've tried, this oil-free moisturiser feels airy and cloudy and sinks into your skin fast, disappearing instantly and leaving behind a smooth, matte finish.

When it comes to the actual formula (the important bit), it's made with heaps of moisture-boosting goodies like hyaluronic acid, hydrosella, and aloe, while ingredients like ceramides support a healthy skin barrier.

It also features something called clover flower extract, which sounds really cute and all, but actually packs a real punch when it comes to controlling oil production and reducing the appearance of pores.

Is Go-To Very Lightweight Moisturiser good for all skin types?

Going by what it says on the packaging (and website), Very Lightweight Moisturiser is best for those with oily, normal and combination skin types, and is also a great option for breakout-prone skin, and teen skin.

Because the thing is, everyone can benefit from using a moisturiser - even kids with oily skin.

While dry skin might seem like the most obvious skin type to hit with moisturiser, oily skin can still get dehydrated. So, moisturising and giving your skin a boost of hydration - no matter what your skin type, is super important.

If you usually steer away from moisturisers, I think this is a great option to keep things in check.

Image: Supplied

Now, as someone with dry skin, and it being winter and all, I was worried this formula wouldn't be enough.

But I gotta say, I was pleasantly surprised.

It's definitely more lightweight than my usual moisturisers (I tend to opt for heavier formulas for the aforementioned reason of flaky face), but it gives my skin ALL of the moisture it needs for ALL of the day.

Even when I'm sitting in heating for eight hours straight. Even when I'm walking back and forth from a train station in what feels like arctic winds.

While Very Useful Face Cream is probably more for my kinda skin type, this formula is beautiful and I could definitely see myself wearing it as an everyday moisturiser, switching over to Very Useful Face Cream at night.

What's the packaging like?

Oh! The packaging! We have to talk about the packaging, you guys. Cause it's a wee bit different to the usual.

The tub features all the standard peachy-coloured goodness and clever writing, with one added bonus... it's refillable.

Image: Supplied

Yep, each Very Lightweight Moisturiser tub has a little Refill Pod - which are $43 each.

Image: Supplied

This single refill pod basically slots right into your existing Very Lightweight Moisturiser tub once you’ve used up your current pod.

We love to see it.

Does it have a fragrance?

It does. It's quite subtle, though. Really light and floral-y. Not too in-your-face.

Image: Supplied

My sensitive skin (or nose) didn't have any dramas.

How does Go-To Very Lightweight Moisturiser feel and look on your face?

It feels incredibly weightless on the skin, and it sinks in really fast, without leaving that sticky residue you get with a lot of other moisturisers.

Immediately after, your skin feels soft and glowy.

Here's a selfie of me in the Mamamia kitchen, slinking about trying to find that good lighting.

Image: Supplied

It honestly feels so comfortable on my skin and sits really nicely under makeup without that heavy/slippy feeling.

The finish isn't at all shiny or oily - leaning more towards matte (FYI: I have foundation and highlighter on above), yet still making your complexion look glowy and fresh.

And as I mentioned before, the moisture lasts. Which is a really good time for a flake like me.

How do you use Go-To Very Lightweight Moisturiser?

Oh, so glad you asked.

This guy sits in your routine after cleansers, toners and serums (and before SPF). You basically just massage it into your skin - face, neck and down to your boobs.

Important note: If you're using face oil in your routine, it's recommended that you pop on the moisturiser first and then follow with the oil. Got it? Great!

Where can you buy Go-To Very Lightweight Moisturiser?

The new Very Lightweight Moisturiser is available from gotoskincare.com and Mecca from June 14, for $55.

