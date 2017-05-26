Feeling dry? A little flaky? In need of a pick me up?

Maybe it’s because it’s Friday, or simply because thousands of other people around the world are vouching for it, but there is something about Glow Recipe’s newly released Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask has got the world losing its pore-size-obsessed mind.

And with a cool price tag of just $45, soft, hydrated and glowing skin suddenly seems far more achievable than it did 10 minutes ago.

Take my money, Glow Recipe. Take it all.

Created by friends Christine Chang and Sarah Lee of Korean beauty brand Glow Recipe, the watermelon glow sleeping mask currently boasts a wait list of over 5,000 people.

According to their website, the dewy and moisture rich mask works best when left on overnight, but can also be used during the day for 10 minutes or more if you’re pressed for time.

According to Chang and Lee, who launched Glow Recipe via Shark Tank, the mask’s “pillow-proof formula acts as a radiance-boosting hybrid hydrator, formulated with soothing, amino-acid rich Watermelon Extract, hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, and pore refining AHAs that work while you sleep to gently exfoliate and clarify.”

Or in layman’s terms, all the good stuff that’s guaranteed to make your skin go from zero to hero quick smart.

Anyway, enough talking. I’ve got a waitlist to join.

Would you take the word of 5,000 people waiting in line?