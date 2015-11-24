News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Glitter beards are a thing. And they are bloody amazing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public service announcement…

The greatest manscaping trend that ever was is here.

Move over hipster beard and glitter roots, there’s a new boss in town.

All hail the glitter beard.

 While probably not likely to take off in a big way any time soon, it’s the perfect look for the pending festive season. The blokes over at the Gay Beards have even created some handy video instructions. You can watch them here:

The only downside for those brave enough to embrace the sparkle-loaded trend is that they may leave a tell-tale trail of glitter wherever they go.

A small price to pay, we say.

Tags: current-affairs , men

Related Stories

Recommended