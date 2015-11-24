Public service announcement…

The greatest manscaping trend that ever was is here.

Move over hipster beard and glitter roots, there’s a new boss in town.

All hail the glitter beard.

While probably not likely to take off in a big way any time soon, it’s the perfect look for the pending festive season. The blokes over at the Gay Beards have even created some handy video instructions. You can watch them here:

The only downside for those brave enough to embrace the sparkle-loaded trend is that they may leave a tell-tale trail of glitter wherever they go.

A small price to pay, we say.