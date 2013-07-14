'Glee' star Cory Monteith found dead in Vancouver hotel room

Our hearts go out to Glee star Cory Monteith's family and his girlfriend, Lea Michele, after he was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room earlier today.

When interviewed by US Marie Claire recently, Lea said she couldn't remember a time when they weren't a couple.

“I don’t even remember a time when he wasn’t my boyfriend. No one knows me better than Cory. No one knows what it’s been like to go through this more than he does. Feeling like you have that net underneath you allows you to jump higher and go farther. He makes me feel like I can do anything. For the first time in my life, I feel really, really settled and happy. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Michele has not yet publicly responded to news of Monteith's death. She stood by him during his recent stint in rehab, telling People magazine: "I love and support Cory and will stand by him through this. I am grateful and proud he made this decision."

It has been reported the 31-year-old, best known in his role as Finn Hudson on Glee, possibly died of a drug overdose.

However, an official cause of death has not yet been officially announced.

"We do not have a great deal of information as to cause of death," said Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

According to Vancouver police, Monteith was alone in the room at the time of his death. They have ruled out foul play.

Below is an excerpt of the police statement:

"Shortly after noon today, the Vancouver Police received a call from the BC Ambulance Service regarding a sudden death in a room on the 21st floor of the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel at 1038 Canada Place in downtown Vancouver.

Police attended within minutes of the call and paramedics advised the man in the room was clearly deceased. Coroner’s staff did attend the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old actor Cory Monteith, who achieved great fame on the popular TV series Glee."

Monteith had been checked into the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel since July 6 and was due to leave today. Hotel staff went to check his room when he missed the check-out time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, police said.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Monteith voluntarily admitted himself to a treatment facility for substance addiction. He had previously entered rehab at 19 years of age, and has openly discussed his long history with substance abuse.

Fellow castmate Mark Salling, who plays Puck, tweeted a simple "no" following the police's news conference. Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, who had a brief role in the show's first season, tweeted: "RIP CoryMonteith. You will be loved. Always," while Adam Shankman, a frequent director on the show, posted, "Goodbye my amazing and beautiful friend. The lights in my world just grew dimmer. The world just lose one of our best. I love u so much…"

Dot-Marie Jones, who plays Glee's football coach, tweeted: "I have no words! My heart is broken. Cory was not only a hell of a friend, he was one amazing man that I will hold close to my heart forever."

Iqbal Theba, who plays the school's Principal Figgins, tweeted simply: "OMG!! My Cory…"

Other celebrities have also responded to the news. New Girl star Zooey Deschanel tweeted, "This is such sad news about @CoryMonteith – what an absolutely tragic loss of a very talented young man." Taylor Swift posted, "Speechless. And for the worst reason", while Two Broke Girls star Kat Dennings wrote, "I can't fully process this news. Tragic, tragic loss of a young, promising, talented man. Cory Monteith, rest in peace.

"We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss" Monteith's publicist, Melissa Kates, wrote in an email.

Glee executive producers, producers 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting Co. said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Cory was an exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person. He was a true joy to work with and we will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."

More details to come.