Glee star Mark Salling has reportedly been arrested on child porn charges.

The 33-year-old who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the hit show was arrested following a search of his California home on Tuesday, according to US program Crime Watch Daily.

“Sources tell “Crime Watch Daily” that the Los Angeles Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Unit served a search warrant early this morning at an address in Sunland, California. Sources say actor Mark Salling resides there,” the initial report of the raid said.

TMZ is reporting that police found hundreds of images on Salling’s computer.

Sources told TMZ the images were of children “significantly younger than 15-and-16-year-olds”.

One of Salling’s ex-girlfriends reportedly tipped off police about the pictures.

He is currently in the middle of filming a new movie from Adi Shankar called Gods and Secrets.

This is not Salling’s first run in with the law.

The Dallas-born actor was sued by a former girlfriend after he allegedly forced her to have unprotected sex.

The lawsuit eventually settled out of court for $2.7 million.